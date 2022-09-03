Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADUS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 211,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after buying an additional 46,459 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth $4,244,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,690,000 after buying an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,313,000 after buying an additional 25,624 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at $762,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,295 shares of company stock worth $2,752,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $87.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $108.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

