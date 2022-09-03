Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NMI were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 27.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,596,000 after purchasing an additional 586,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NMI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,861 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in NMI by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 835,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 23.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 126,841 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth about $11,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

NMI Stock Up 0.3 %

NMIH opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.