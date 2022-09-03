Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $111.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.23. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.18. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $354.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

