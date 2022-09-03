Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $48,999,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 931,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 222,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LC shares. StockNews.com upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on LendingClub to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Insider Activity

LendingClub Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,084.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,400 shares of company stock worth $649,977 over the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also

