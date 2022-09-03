Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 15,000 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,438,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,793,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $241,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $134,305.08.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $231,815.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $74,045.13.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $103,810.49.

On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $166,581.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $12.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,137,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,375,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,732,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Featured Articles

