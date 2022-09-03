Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,484,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $62,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HE. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

HE stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.