HC Wainwright Increases Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $7.25

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.10 to $7.25 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UEC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Uranium Energy stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -414.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile



Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

