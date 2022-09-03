Helen Nash Purchases 37,694 Shares of Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Stock

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Rating) insider Helen Nash bought 37,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.65 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$99,889.10 ($69,852.52).

Inghams Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,228.82.

About Inghams Group

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides, fresh, fresh with flavor, frozen, gluten free, and ready to cook chicken and turkey products under the Ingham's brand name. It also offers stock feeds for poultry, pig, and dairy industries.

