Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 675,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after buying an additional 211,889 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after buying an additional 69,886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 45,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,402.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock worth $266,912 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMN. TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.