H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,538,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,327 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $66,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 553,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 77,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,989. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

