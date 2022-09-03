Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.19. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 12,933 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -6.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 147,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 224,078 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

