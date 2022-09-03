Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ichor were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICHR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ichor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the first quarter worth $162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ichor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ichor by 13.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $823.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

ICHR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ichor to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

