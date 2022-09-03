IGas Energy (OTC:IGESF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Investec

IGas Energy (OTC:IGESF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
IGas Energy Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of IGESF stock opened at 1.02 on Friday. IGas Energy has a 1 year low of 0.36 and a 1 year high of 1.08.
IGas Energy Company Profile
