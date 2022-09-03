Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.27.

Illumina Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $196.07 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $471.10. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3,267.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

