Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,416,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $63,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,548,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,970,000 after purchasing an additional 123,156 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,677 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $85,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,218,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,100,000 after purchasing an additional 45,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 169,529 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Shares of IRT opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.90. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50.

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Articles

