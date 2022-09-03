Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Insider Buys A$89,996.16 in Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Rating) insider Sally Evans bought 19,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.56 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,996.16 ($62,934.38).

Ingenia Communities Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30.

Ingenia Communities Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ingenia Communities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle and holiday communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity with a market capitalisation of over $1.2 billion and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

