Insider Buying: Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Purchases $105,349.75 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein acquired 14,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $105,349.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spok Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $7.17 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $141.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Spok

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.46%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently -99.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spok by 491.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,155 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 428,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 134,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.