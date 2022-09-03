Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells $121,329.60 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $121,329.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,139,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,611,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $3,089,510.26.
Flywire Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $23.35 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 1.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLYW. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi lifted its position in Flywire by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 141,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 96,420 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Flywire by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,942,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 77,459 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
