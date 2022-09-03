Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells $121,329.60 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $121,329.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,139,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,611,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 16th, Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $3,089,510.26.

Flywire Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $23.35 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLYW. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi lifted its position in Flywire by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 141,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 96,420 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Flywire by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,942,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 77,459 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

