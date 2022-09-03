Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $64,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 208,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $14,575,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE INSP opened at $185.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.98. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

