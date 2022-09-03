Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBP. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.85. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.83.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

