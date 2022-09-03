Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,063 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCM stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.58.

