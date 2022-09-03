Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Holdings Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 754,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 47,405 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,908,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $153.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.07 and a 200-day moving average of $160.69. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $176.73.

