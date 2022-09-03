Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 384.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,816 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PID. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PID opened at $16.95 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.