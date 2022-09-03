Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RGI stock opened at $169.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.21 and a fifty-two week high of $201.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

