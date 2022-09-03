iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,247 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $65.15 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $79.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.86.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

