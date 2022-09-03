iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 45,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.