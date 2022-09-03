Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $31.50 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

