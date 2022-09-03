Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Forma Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Forma Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Forma Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.17.
Forma Therapeutics Stock Performance
FMTX stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $956.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forma Therapeutics
About Forma Therapeutics
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
