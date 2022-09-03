JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $29,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 459.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,577 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,845,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,032 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,800.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,046,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,792,000 after purchasing an additional 991,608 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $61.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 167.38% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

