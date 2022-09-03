JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,084,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,941 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $27,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 88,033 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 230,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 62,119 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TVTX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

