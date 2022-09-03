JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $30.16 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,472 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 113,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $30,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance
NYSE LPX opened at $53.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.60.
Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on LPX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.
Louisiana-Pacific Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
