JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $30.75 Million Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $30,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HE stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

