JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $30.98 Million Investment in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 208,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,978,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $125,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $77,907,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $74,708,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $68,231,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $67,213,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE RRX opened at $135.85 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.40.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

