JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 157,060 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $30,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 899.9% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 38,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.