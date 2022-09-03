JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 924 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $27,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,975 shares of company stock worth $3,270,099 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.85. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

