KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $18.04

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.04, but opened at $17.07. KE shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 114,172 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. HSBC upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

KE Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of -1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,856,000 after acquiring an additional 755,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,220 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,617,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of KE by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

