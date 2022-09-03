Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $12.12 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KTOS. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

