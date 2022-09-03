Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,739 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $279,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 29.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 153.9% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 267,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 162,191 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 32.6% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $145.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

