Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 257,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 57,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 103,869 shares during the period.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

