LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 1,323 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam raised its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $256.06 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.26.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

