Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $434.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $427.00 to $434.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $407.57.

LULU opened at $314.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 28.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 273,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,401,000 after acquiring an additional 60,798 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 961.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $3,254,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

