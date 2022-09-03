ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $63,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.09. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.49 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

