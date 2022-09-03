Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $202,000 Investment in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

RCI opened at $42.57 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 61.00%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

