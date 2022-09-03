Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $1,078,689.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,530.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $330,514.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $1,078,689.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,530.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,754 shares of company stock worth $2,342,956 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

MLAB opened at $163.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -546.55 and a beta of 0.52. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -213.33%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

