Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,293 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.3% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $256.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.