Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,138,335 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36,983 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $659,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $256.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.44 and a 200-day moving average of $277.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

