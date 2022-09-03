Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,222 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 28,143 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 817,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $252,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,079 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $256.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.44 and a 200 day moving average of $277.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.