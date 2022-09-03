Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.50.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GBAR. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Monarch Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Monarch Mining from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday.

Monarch Mining Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GBAR stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. Monarch Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.53.

Monarch Mining Company Profile

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

