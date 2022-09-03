MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 637,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,867,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,953,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 57,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MYR Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,142,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $708.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MYRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $705,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MYR Group news, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $705,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 4,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $459,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,678 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

