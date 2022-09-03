Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 97.6% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 2.5 %

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN opened at $21.82 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

